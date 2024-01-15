We Caused The Enemy More Losses In 100 Days Than It Did On Oct. 7, Says Al-Qassam

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the October 7 operation was in retaliation to the (Israeli) occupation's previous crimes and attacks on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.Abu Ubaida revealed that within 100 days of the start of the onslaught, the Al-Qassam Brigades inflicted tremendous losses on the Israeli enemy, surpassing what it suffered on October 7. Al-Qassam also targeted and disabled 1,000 vehicles.He emphasized that the Qassams produced the majority of the weaponry and ammunition they utilized to target the enemy.He underscored that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation is a war for all Palestinians and that any talk other than ending the aggression is meaningless."The enemies' alleged achievements are ludicrous," Abu Ubaida confirmed.He continued: "There will come a day when we prove that the enemy's claims about this are false."Abu Ubaida said that the fate of many of the prisoners remains unknown. He pointed out that many of them were killed, and he held the occupation responsible for it.