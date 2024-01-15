Victims Of Israel's Aggression Against Gaza Increase To 23,968 Martyrs

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces committed 11 massacres, killing 125 people, over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday.The ministry added that the aggression claimed 23,968 lives and injured 60,582 people.

