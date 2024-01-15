Energy And Minerals Regulatory Commission Enhances Airport Radiation Detection Systems

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) -- The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Zeyad Saaydeh, talked about the "importance" of the Commission's supervisory role at border points in Jordan to enhance the radiation protection and nuclear security system.According to an EMRC statement issued Thursday, Saaydeh said enhancing the radiation protection and nuclear security system "is achieved through modern and advanced radiation detection gates operated by qualified and trained teams to respond to radiation and nuclear incidents."He added that the gates are equipped with the latest high-precision technologies and environmental radiation monitoring stations across the Kingdom to monitor radiation levels and verify compliance with permissible limits.Following signing a memo with the Airport International Group (AIG), he explained that the memorandum would enhance the radiation detection system at the airport by implementing a project to install advanced radiation detection devices in the passenger terminal building at Queen Alia International Airport.He noted that with the implementation of this project, EMRC would have completed the enhancement of the radiation detection system at all Jordanian airports, adding that the King Hussein International Airport was the first in the Middle East to possess the system.He added Canada provided Jordan with 53 fixed radiation detection devices to examine passengers and vehicles and equipment for removing radiation contamination and providing mobile laboratories for measuring radiation levels in the air.The agreement between Jordan and Canada allowed for the installation of 16 radiation monitoring stations for measuring and monitoring radiation activity levels in the surrounding environment 24/7. Twenty radiation detection devices will be installed for passengers and luggage as a first phase at Queen Alia International Airport/passengers terminal.According to the statement, the Commission will provide portable radiation detection devices to identify the type of radioactive isotopes in the secondary inspection areas for vehicles and passengers.Saaydeh confirmed that the Commission would develop supervisory procedures to address cases of nuclear material pollution and smuggling, preventing the entry of unlicensed or contaminated radioactive materials exceeding the permissible limit and ensuring human and environmental health and safety in cooperation with security and civil authorities operating at land, sea and air border points.The CEO of AIG, the operator of Queen Alia International Airport, Nicolas Claude, said, "The safety and security of passengers, crew, and airport staff are our top priorities," adding, "The memo will enable the commitment to implementing international and regional laws and agreements related to nuclear safety and radiation protection through cooperation in enhancing monitoring the entry and exit of unauthorised nuclear materials and radioactive sources."The representative of the Canadian Embassy in the Kingdom, Antoine Terrar, said the Canadian government supports Jordan by providing modern technologies and devices to prevent the unauthorised use of nuclear and radioactive materials and detect and address them.The Chief Commissioner of Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Captain Haitham Misto, stressed the "importance" of complying with international standards in the Chicago Convention, which is reflected in the national security and facilitation of civil aviation programmes.EMRC Board of Commissioners Chairman Saaydeh and the CEO of AIG signed the memorandum of understanding.The Canadian government funds the project under an agreement to enhance the Kingdom's capabilities in nuclear security.