Foreign Ministry, WFP Talk More Efforts To Deliver Aid To Embattled Gaza

Amman, January 14 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Majid Qatarneh, and the Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), Karl Skaw, discussed Sunday increasing efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.Qatarneh and Skaw stressed the "need" to protect civilians, adhere to the rules of international law and international humanitarian law and ensure the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the besieged Gaza.

