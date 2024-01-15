Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Civilians In Occupied Hebron

Ramallah, January 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday killed two Palestinian civilians in eastern Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.A Health Ministry statement added that the Israeli forces gunned down and killed Ahmad Jabareen and Jalal Jabareen in the Si'ir town in eastern Hebron.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.