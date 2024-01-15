Egypt, China 'Categorically Reject' Displacing Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, January 14 (Petra) -- Egypt and China announced Sunday that they "categorically reject" the forced displacement of Palestinians, according to an Egyptian Presidency statement.The spokesman for the Presidency of Egypt, Ahmed Fahmy, said in a meeting in Cairo that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, agreed on the "necessity" of establishing a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.Separately, Minister Wang Yi and the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, discussed delivering unhampered sufficient humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza and called for releasing prisoners.Shoukry and Yi agreed on the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, an end to acts of violence and the killing and targeting of civilians.The top diplomats urged the international community and donors to support the Palestinian National Authority.