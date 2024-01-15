Israeli Forces Gun Down Kill Palestinian Child In Jericho

Ramallah, January 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in northern Jericho in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.According to a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the Israeli occupation forces gunned down and killed 14-year-old Loai Soufi after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians in the Ein Sultan refugee camp in occupied Jericho.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.