Israeli Forces Gun Down Kill Palestinian Child In Jericho


1/15/2024 12:34:25 AM

Ramallah, January 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in northern Jericho in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
According to a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the Israeli occupation forces gunned down and killed 14-year-old Loai Soufi after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians in the Ein Sultan refugee camp in occupied Jericho.

