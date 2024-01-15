Cabinet Approves New Bylaws To Regulate Traffic, Labor Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved Higher Council for Traffic Safety Bylaw for the year 2024.The system aims to regulate the council's affairs, primarily its meetings and decision-making processes, and enable it to carry out its tasks and duties.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the validating reasons for the draft bylaw for supplying institutions with Jordanian workers through service providers for 2024, in preparation for sending the regulation to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to complete the procedures for approving it.Additionally, the system aligns with issuance of a law amending Labor Law No. (10) of 2023, which would enable Ministry of Labor to perform its roles and tasks to regulate Jordan's labor market and affairs of service providers.In its session, the Council decided to approve recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee formed to settle pending cases between 326 taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.On another decision, Council of Ministers appointed Sahar Hammad Shakhatreh as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, who obtained the highest scores in the competition to appoint leadership positions.