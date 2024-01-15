AIG Names Nicolas Deviller As New CEO For Queen Alia International Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company overseeing the rehabilitation, expansion, and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has officially appointed Nicolas Deviller as its new CEO, effective as of Sunday.In a statement, the Group highlighted Deviller's extensive 20-year experience in the airport sector. His previous role as the executive director of international development for infrastructure projects at Vinci Airports for 12 years showcased his leadership in overseeing major projects, including Phnom Penh International Airport, Siem Reap International Airport, and Sihanoukville International Airport. Deviller's tenure at Vinci Airports also saw him appointed as the Executive Director of Route Operations for International Activities.In 2016, Deviller joined Groupe ADP as the Executive Vice President of Ravinala Airports, where he managed operations at two significant airports in Madagascar for three years. Subsequently, in 2019, he served as a member of the board of directors and various executive committees at key subsidiaries within the Groupe ADP portfolio, including TAv Airports (15 airports), Liege Airport, and New York Stewart International Airport.Deviller stated that he looks forward to contributing to the continued development of the QAIA and strengthening its position as a regionally competitive and climate-friendly airport. "Our unwavering focus will remain on providing exceptional services to passengers, creating a hospitable airport experience that makes them feel at home."He added, "With ambitious plans on the horizon and achievements to be realized, I am confident that, together with relevant government agencies, as well as our dedicated employees, partners, and shareholders, we will bolster QAIA's standing as the primary air gateway of Jordan to the world."