Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- A group of extremist Jewish settlers forcefully entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Sunday morning. The intrusion was marked by heightened tensions and a strong police presence.
The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, in a press release, reported that dozens of extremist settlers breached Al-Magharibah Gate under the protection of Israeli occupation police. Their entry into Al-Aqsa was met with strict security measures as they conducted tours within the mosque's courtyards, engaging in provocative Talmudic rituals. The incident sparked a state of anger at the holy site.
Additionally, Israeli police stationed at the entrances of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque took measures to prohibit Jerusalemite citizens from entering the premises. This restrictive action resulted in a notable decline in the number of worshippers attending prayers for the 100th consecutive day.
MENAFN15012024000117011021ID1107720351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.