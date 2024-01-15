Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- A group of extremist Jewish settlers forcefully entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Sunday morning. The intrusion was marked by heightened tensions and a strong police presence.The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, in a press release, reported that dozens of extremist settlers breached Al-Magharibah Gate under the protection of Israeli occupation police. Their entry into Al-Aqsa was met with strict security measures as they conducted tours within the mosque's courtyards, engaging in provocative Talmudic rituals. The incident sparked a state of anger at the holy site.Additionally, Israeli police stationed at the entrances of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque took measures to prohibit Jerusalemite citizens from entering the premises. This restrictive action resulted in a notable decline in the number of worshippers attending prayers for the 100th consecutive day.