Paper Pigments Market To Hit $27.9 Bn By 2031 | CAGR 8.4%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITES STATE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Paper Pigments market accrued revenue worth $12.6 billion in 2021, and will reach $27.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak favorably impacted the growth of the global Paper Pigments market due to huge demand for temporary food containment and food protection.

The COVID-19 pandemic lucratively influenced growth of the global market due to huge demand for paper food packaging along with high penetration of paper pigments in coated & uncoated paper sector.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Paper Pigments market based on Type, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on type, the calcium carbonate segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global Paper Pigments market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. The report also includes segments such as Kaolin, Talc, Titanium Dioxide, Amorphous Silicas, and Others.

In terms of the application, the uncoated paper segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly three-fourth of the overall share of the global Paper Pigments market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the coated paper segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 8.6% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global Paper Pigments market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific Paper Pigments market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the assessment period. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major players of the global Paper Pigments market profiled in the research report include Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Cabot Corporation, DuPont de Numerous Inc., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd., GAB Neumann GmbH, Hansol Chemicals, M Corporation, Kemira Oyj, KaMin LLC. / CADAM, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Thiele Kaolin Company, and The Chemours Company.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global Paper Pigments industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

