RITES Limited Wins CEAI National Award Under The 'Engineering Innovation' Category

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, January 12, 2024: RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded the CEAI National Award under the â€ ̃Engineering Innovationâ€TM category for Project Management Consultancy for Bogibeel Bridge.



The award was presented to RITESâ€TM officials during the inaugural session of the seminar on â€ ̃Quality of DPR and Construction of Highwaysâ€TM organized by the Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI), the apex body of consulting engineers in India, in New Delhi.



RITES offered Concept-to-Commissioning services, including Planning, Hydraulic & Structural Design and Designer Association services, during the construction and commissioning of Bogibeel Bridge, India's longest rail-cum-road bridge in Dibrugarh, Assam. This award is a testament to RITESâ€TM commitment to developing infrastructure and contributing to nation-building.



About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. It has diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

