Learn Shorting Strategies From Seasoned Day Traders At This Trading Chat Room

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 14, 2024 12:20 am - Are you ready to become a better trader? Fast-track your learning with the help of My Investing Club's expert coaches. Get one-to-one mentoring, watch the livestream, and enjoy daily watchlists plus a whole lot more!

Wanna learn all about short selling? Make your mark as a day trader the easy way with My Investing Club's mentoring program and find a way to make money even when the market is volatile!

Enjoy teaching delivered by a panel of elite-level day traders who have generated millions of dollars worth of business during their careers. The platform provides you with an extensive range of topics and proven trading strategies and setups.

Sharpen up your shorting skills with a day trading masterclass at My Investing Club! More details at

The syllabus highlights the commitment of platform founders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen to widening access to careers in the stock market. Unlike rival platforms that often rely on pumped stocks to attract members, MIC teaches you the techniques that'll help you become self-sufficient in months rather than years.

While short selling, also known as shorting, has historically been a somewhat controversial practice among traders, in that it effectively bets against the market, experts now view it as being an important part of maintaining liquidity and providing price discovery. The practice lends itself well to day trading by focusing on often small downward shifts in prices as a way to generate profits.

MIC's short selling tutorials teach you how to identify stocks with high volume – these being the ones that will display ample volatility to generate a shorting profit. Whereas long-term investors rely on the upward trajectory of stock prices to make money, short selling works the other way around.

To this end, MIC teaches you how to use technical and fundamental analysis to identify the most suitable candidates for shorting. Chart reading and a range of technical indicators are demonstrated to expand your skillset. All of the learning content assumes no prior knowledge of trading, explaining concepts and techniques from the ground up.

You can also access teaching on other topics such as hedge fund strategies, stock scanning software, risk management, and options trading approaches.

MIC's guiding philosophy is that mentorship is the key to success in any field. Consequently, its premium offering is its mentoring program. This gives you one-to-one sessions with successful traders. You'll get the chance to ask questions and have setups explained in detail.

A spokesperson says,“Get one-on-one mentorship sessions over voice call via Slack with elite traders whenever you need it. Direct-message our traders seven days a week and get a thorough response. Access like this anywhere else is exclusive to hedge fund traders.”

For more info, go to

Make this year your most profitable yet. The only way is up with My Investing Club!