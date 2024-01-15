Who Is Mayank Gangwar? Introducing Founder, Genius Words

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 14, 2024 5:03 am - Mayank Gangwar is an internationally recognized figure, celebrated for his multifaceted contributions as a book publisher, author, poet, podcaster, lyricist, debater, and social entrepreneur. Meet the sensational and talented founder of Genius Words!

Mayank Gangwar is an internationally recognized figure, celebrated for his multifaceted contributions as a book publisher, author, poet, podcaster, lyricist, debater, and social entrepreneur. Hailing from Pilibhit, Mayank serves as the visionary founder behind Genius Words, a global initiative he launched as a prominent Book & Magazine Publishing Service Provider. Since its establishment in June 2023, Genius Words has garnered acclaim for its unwavering commitment to nurturing the talents of writers and poets, securing a presence on more than 20 international platforms, including distinguished names such as Amazon, Google Books, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.

Mayank's literary portfolio includes authorship of the compelling book "Artistic Yogi: Journey of a Changemaker," Artistic Yogi Journey Of A Changemaker by Mayank Gangwareditorial work on "The Gentlemen" by Mthobisi Magagula The Gentlemen Your Style Blueprint by Mthobisi Magagula, and the translation of the Hindi version of "100 Lessons for a Successful Interracial Relationship" by Duke Lott "100 Lessons for a Successful Interracial Relationship in Hindi" (Hindi Edition) by Duke Lott. He is also the Managing Editor of 'Navudaan' Magazine Navudaan Revolution of Change featuring stories of Changemakers by Mayank Gangwar, which is an international bilingual monthly magazine.

In the music production, Mayank has collaboratively ventured with Prakhar Chitravanshi, resulting in the creation of two noteworthy songs, "Tera Saath" and "Angaar," available on various platforms, including Spotify. Furthermore, Mayank Gangwar assumes the role of a host on the "Dear Paarijaat" Podcast Show, offering a platform for engaging and insightful discussions.

Beyond his literary pursuits, Mayank holds esteemed Publishing Certificates from NotionPress. Mayank has been prominently featured in interviews on notable platforms such as "The Duke Lott Show" and "The Relatable Voice Podcast". His verified author profiles can be accessed on Goodreads, Amazon, AllAuthor, and LibraryThing.

He leads the Genius Words team of 20+ members. Prakhar Chitravanshi serves as the Director, Anas Ansari heads Book Design, and Arpit Bala Saini, a content creator and YouTuber, leads marketing. Marketing Partners Saksham Gangwar and Alzama Ansari contribute to expanding the organization's reach and impact. Together, this dynamic team collaborates to bring diverse talents and creative expressions to the forefront.