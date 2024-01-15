3 Reasons Why Your Online Store Needs Customer Reviews?

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 14, 2024 2:19 pm - Cube InfoTech, an E-commerce website design company will give you 3 reasons, that make ratings and reviews, a powerful tool for enhancing sales on your online store.

As per a study by Statista, 94% of people may buy from you if they find positive reviews on your online store. That's the magic of client testimonials, reviews and ratings. More than anything else, people trust on social proof, that is customer reviews. A lot of good reviews bring in better conversion rates and website ranking.



1) They make you appear trustworthy

Customer testimonials, like any other marketing tool, act as a validation of your products or services. Unlike traditional advertising, they are found to gain more trust from consumers. In fact, a whopping 88 % of customers believe in reviews as much as they do to the word of mouth from friends and family. Additionally, customer reviews work wonders for new and small brands E-Commerce retailers. This is because products with positive ratings and reviews make users more confident and secure in their purchase decisions. According to research by Spiegel Research Center, products with at least five reviews are more likely to be purchased than those with no ratings. In other words, reviews act like word-of-mouth in an E-commerce web design that allows both new and existing consumers to decide whether or not to buy what you're selling.



2) Customer reviews improve ranking on search engines

For sales, the first and foremost need for an E-commerce site is to rank high on search engine results pages. Search engines like Google, rank an eCommerce site that has fresh, original content.

As per E-commerce web design, customer reviews are crucial because they are often keyword-rich and relevant to the context. And as a matter of fact, these factors form part of Google's evaluation of web pages ranking.

Moreover, to maintain Google's ranking, a regular flow of product reviews is crucial as ensuring a large number of reviews.



3) E-commerce web design that supports reviews increase site traffic

Customer reviews boost website traffic in a variety of ways.

Firstly, they're an excellent method to get old consumers to engage with your website. When you request product ratings and comments on an overall purchasing experience, they act as a soft nudge to encourage repeat purchases.

Secondly, as explained above, reviews assist in boosting your search engine ranking thus generating more organic traffic to products and category pages.

Last but not the least, reviews help build trust and encourage users to visit your website.



Customer reviews encourage customer engagement

To sum up, customer reviews humanize one's shopping experience. They allow customers to feel valued and that makes people engage in your store. Also, reviews provide answers and knowledge to visitors with respect to a product, thus enabling shoppers to take risks in purchasing.

As we know, reviews can be negative too. The way of responding makes all the difference or in other words, makes a positive impact on the negative reviews. Thus owning up issues and providing a remedy is a sure shot way to convert the naysayers into yay-sayers for your brand. Cube InfoTech which engages in E-commerce web design finds that most merchants let go off the reviews without replying. This gesture shows aloofness on your part to users and bring a negative impact on the brand. Therefore, replying in small ways go a long way to ensure repeat purchases and brand loyalty.