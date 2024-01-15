Estonia Will Not Deport Ukrainian Men Of Conscription Age - Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Estonian government is not planning to deport Ukrainian men of conscription age to Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said this in an interview with The Kyiv Independent , Ukrinform reports.

She noted that she had discussed this issue with President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, according to Kallas, "it is up to Ukraine to turn to the people who are here and request them to come back to help their motherland."

"So we will definitely not do anything on our side to give those people out," Kallas said.

She added that Ukrainian men who received protection under the rules of the European Union stay legally in Estonia.

Zelensky believes that men of mobilization age should stay in Ukraine and help the country.

