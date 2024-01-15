Ukraine Hits Two Russian Command Planes Over The Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 14, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 radar early-warning plane and and apparently damaged an IL-22M airborn command aircraft.

This is reported by zn with reference to the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Mysyagin and RBC-Ukraine 's sources in Ukraine's Defense Forces, Ukrinform saw.

After being hit, the IL-22M crew radioed S-O-S before attempting to land in Anapa, calling for evacuation, as well as the assistance from firegithters and medics.

According to reports, the A-50 was shot down immediately after it went on duty in the Kyrylivka area around 21:10-21:15 on January 14. The A-50 disappeared from radars and stopped responding to radio calls from tactical aviation, and later the pilot of the Russian Su-30 warplane detected ignition and the fall of an unidentified aircraft.

The Il-22M11 aircraft was on duty in the Strelkovo area, and was eventually shot down along the coast of the Sea of Azov at around 21:00 on January 14. After sustaining damage, the plane planned to land in Anapa, requesting from ground controllers immediate medical emergency response and firefighters.

According to open source data, Russia has just nine A50 planes in service, as well as 30 IL-22Ms

