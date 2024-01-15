Russian Military Shells Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, the Russian invasion forces targeted the city of Kherson in yet another strike.
This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.
"Kherson is under heavy enemy shelling! Dear citizens, take shelter immediately," the statement reads. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the territories of Sumy region close to the Russian border eight times on Sunday. Thirty-six explosions were recorded in the region.
