Umerov: Only Ukraine, Partners Know Aware Of War Plans For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will never drop the intention to regain territories within the borders as of 1991, which remains its strategic goal, which may differ from the immediate war plans that only Ukraine and its partners are aware of.

This was stated by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who spoke at a press conference in Davos following the fourth meeting of security and political advisers to world leaders regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula on Sunday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine's strategic goal is to advance to the borders as of 1991. Military objectives may vary. The intensity of efforts always depends on what our enemy will do. If the Russians continue to exert pressure, if they continue to circumvent sanctions, trade in gas and oil, buy metals, chemicals, minerals, and other resources, the effort will certainly require more effort and resources on our part. But we will fight until we achieve our strategic goal, and to this end, we need the support from our partners," said the top defense official.

Answering journalists' questions about plans for 2024 and the reaction to the claim that Ukraine has not met partners' expectations about the strategy in the war with Russia, he noted that Ukraine's fight enjoys wide support, in particular, in the United States, and military plans are known only to Ukraine and its partners.

"We always pursue our war tasks according to plan and in agreement with partners. We have already regained 50 percent of our territory, freed the northwestern area of the Black Sea from the Russian fleet, which is moving out of the occupied Crimea. We will continue to regain control over our territories. Only Ukraine and its partners know what the plan is for 2024," said Rustem Umerov.

He noted that all speculations claiming someone is forcing Ukraine to give up on the idea to regain Crimea and other occupied areas are unfounded.

"First of all, we will not give up. Secondly, now 83 countries have come here (to Davos - ed.) to support us. Had these countries opened their eyes to what happened in Crimea 10 years ago, we would not have seen an attack on Donbas, and we would not have seen a full-scale invasion. So, we need to get rid of these kinds of questions. Why? If we tolerate the humiliation of someone's dignity, or violations of territorial integrity, Russian invaders will pursue with heir violence. Therefore, the main thing for us now is to observe the supremacy of international law," added the Minister of Defense.

As reported earlier, the fourth meeting of security and political advisers to world leaders was held in Davos on Sunday, with the participation of the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, ahead of the World Economic Forum.