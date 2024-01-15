               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Considers Taiwan Integral Part Of China - FM


1/15/2024 12:18:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan firmly supports the "one China" principle and considers Taiwan an integral part of Chinese territory, Report informs referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

"In connection with the elections held in Taiwan, the Republic of Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the 'one China' principle and reaffirms that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of the territory of China," the foreign ministry noted.

“We support the efforts of the government of the People's Republic of China to achieve the peaceful reunification of the country,” the foreign ministry added.

