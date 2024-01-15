Kazakhstan Considers Taiwan Integral Part Of China - FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan firmly supports the "one China" principle and
considers Taiwan an integral part of Chinese territory, Report
informs referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
"In connection with the elections held in Taiwan, the Republic
of Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the 'one China'
principle and reaffirms that the government of the People's
Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing
all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of the territory of
China," the foreign ministry noted.
“We support the efforts of the government of the People's
Republic of China to achieve the peaceful reunification of the
country,” the foreign ministry added.
