New Azerbaijan Party Launches Ilham Aliyev's Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has launched the campaign of its
candidate Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev in the presidential elections of
the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews
reports referring to party's official statement.
"We believe that the winner will be the choice of the
Azerbaijani people - Ilham Aliyev, the winner who served the
Motherland and the people with dignity, fulfilled his promises and
brought great achievements to our country, gave a brilliant
Victory, and achieved the restoration of our sovereignty," it was
said in a statement.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107720305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.