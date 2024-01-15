New Azerbaijan Party Launches Ilham Aliyev's Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has launched the campaign of its candidate Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev in the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews reports referring to party's official statement.

"We believe that the winner will be the choice of the Azerbaijani people - Ilham Aliyev, the winner who served the Motherland and the people with dignity, fulfilled his promises and brought great achievements to our country, gave a brilliant Victory, and achieved the restoration of our sovereignty," it was said in a statement.