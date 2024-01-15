( MENAFN - The Conversation) At the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC), we believe community is equally important to a world-class education. We're young, ambitious and rapidly growing with five campuses across South East Queensland. A comprehensive university, we're known for ground-breaking research focused on ensuring healthier people and a healthier planet, supportive 5-star teaching, being a world leader in sustainability principles and striving to create a better tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.