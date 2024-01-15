(MENAFN- The Conversation) The University of Notre Dame Australia was founded through an Act of the Parliament of Western Australia in December 1989. Since its inception, Notre Dame has become a leader in higher education and now boasts over 11,000 students enrolled across its three Campuses in Fremantle, Sydney and Broome.

Notre Dame is an Australian university which has embraced both the modern Australian university tradition and the ancient and esteemed traditions of Catholic universities both in Europe and North America.

It has sought to be a university which specialises in excellence of undergraduate education. Its focus is the education and training of young people for entry to the major professions: medicine, law, teaching, nursing, accounting and finance, physiotherapy, counselling, health sciences and the priesthood.

The University is especially noteworthy for its role as a leader in the great traditional professional disciplines of Health and Education, so long associated with the mission of the Church in Australia. It has also assumed a special role in the education of, and service to, the indigenous people of northern Australia.

In the 2016 Good Universities Guide, Notre Dame was awarded 5-star ratings in the following categories: Teaching Quality; Generic Skills; Overall Graduate Satisfaction; Getting a Full Time Job; and Graduate Starting Salary. This is the ninth consecutive year that Notre Dame has received the maximum 5-star ratings in Teaching Quality, Generic Skills and Overall Graduate Satisfaction and the second year the University has received 5-star ratings in the categories of Graduate Starting Salary and Getting a Full Time Job.