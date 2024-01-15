               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lincoln University, New Zealand


(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lincoln University exists to conduct world-class research and education to grow the knowledge of its students and help shape a world that benefits from a greater understanding of the relationships between land, food and ecosystems.

Lincoln University is New Zealand's only land-based university, and for 142 years has been equipping our students, researchers and thought leaders with the knowledge and skills to grow a future where people can live well for generations to come. We are dedicated to advancing educations, research and technologies that will help solve grand challenges for the land-based sector in Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.


