(MENAFN- The Conversation) With a vision to be internationally recognised as a world leader in research, an innovator in contemporary education, and the source of Australia's most enterprising graduates, Flinders University aspires to create a culture that supports students and staff to succeed, to foster research excellence that builds better communities, to inspire education that produces original thinkers, and to promote meaningful engagement that enhances our environment, economy and society. Established in 1966, Flinders now caters to more than 26,000 students and respectfully operates on the lands of 17 Aboriginal nations, with a footprint stretching from Adelaide and regional South Australia through Central Australia to the Top End.
