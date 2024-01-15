Australian Foreign Minister To Visit Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Jan 15 (NNN-AAP) – Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has announced that she will visit the Middle East.

In a statement released today, Wong said, she would visit the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It will be Wong's first trip to the Middle East as the foreign minister, and will make her the most senior member of the government to visit the region, since the onset of the ongoing conflict on Oct 7, 2023.

Wong said, she would meet with the Israeli families of hostages and survivors of the Hamas attacks on Oct 7, as well as, representatives of Palestinian communities affected by settler violence.– NNN-AAP

