(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEIFANG, China, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. The Lande goose, originally from Lande, France, is now extensively farmed in Linqu, Shandong, in the Yimeng old area, providing important raw materials for domestic and foreign goose liver products. As the first province in China with a total agricultural output value exceeding one trillion yuan, Shandong is not only an "excellent student" responsible for stabilizing food security, but also a prominent contributor to the "vegetable basket" and "fruit plate" of the Chinese people. Its "local specialties" are renowned both at home and abroad, with seven national level advantageous characteristic industrial clusters including Yantai apples, Shouguang vegetables, beef cattle along the Yellow River, wheat along the Yellow River, soybeans along the Yellow River, peanuts, and broilers, And 100 national level agricultural industry strong towns have been built.

At present, Shandong's "local specialties" with "agricultural characters" have served dining tables in more than 120 countries and regions. According to relevant data, from January to November 2023, Shandong's agricultural product exports amounted to 133.66 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.4%, reaching the highest level in history for the same period, accounting for 21.3% of the country's total agricultural product exports and continuing to remain the top exporter of agricultural products in the country.

Large quantity and excellent quality are distinctive features of Shandong's local specialties. At the Shandong Caiyangzi Salt Field in Yangkou Town, Shouguang City, the high-end seasoning salt flower from the domestic and foreign catering industry is also produced here. "Salt Flower Edible Salt contains a variety of minerals and trace elements, with a delicate taste, rich taste levels, and extremely fast melting speed." said Wang Yi, Deputy Director of the Salt Sales and Service Office of Shandong Caiyangzi Salt Factory Co., Ltd.

Local specialties not only serve domestic and international dining tables, but also bring higher income to Shandong farmers. In Liujiaying Village, Jiangyu Town, Linqu County, farmer Niu Tonghai entered the "foreign style" goose liver industry due to the breeding of Langde geese: "He can raise five batches per year, sell about 20000 geese per year, and earn more than ten yuan per goose. He can earn two to three hundred thousand yuan per year."