Future CX Announces Exciting Partnership With Dersecur: Elevating Blockchain And Cloud Security Standards

Since its inception in 2019, Future CX has been redefining the technological landscape, pushing the boundaries of innovation from Sydney to Colombo. Known for their pioneering approach in blockchain and AI, their vision to transform the world with these technologies is now closer to realization. Their bespoke BETHEL technology, coupled with a commitment to sustainability and client-focused service, sets them apart in a crowded tech space.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation, Future CX specializes in an array of cutting-edge services, including decentralized cloud solutions, blockchain consulting, DApps development, smart contract development, custom software development, AI solutions, Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), as well as cryptocurrency and token development.

On the other hand, DerSecur , founded in 2011, has maintained a prominent position in the field of application security. Its flagship product, DerScanner, represents the pinnacle of security technology, capable of analyzing both source and binary code. This advanced tool marries various security analyses like SAST, DAST, SCA, and SCS into a seamless interface. DerSecur's team of 70 experts continues to push the boundaries in application security research and development.

Craig Bricknell, CEO of Future CX, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership: "The unparalleled capabilities of DerScanner in scrutinizing source and binary code across 36 programming languages truly signify a monumental stride towards ensuring the utmost security in our blockchain and cloud services."

This partnership is poised to significantly elevate Future CX's portfolio, which spans decentralized cloud solutions, DApps development, smart contract development, and more. It represents a commitment to not just secure digital solutions, but also to a vision of a sustainable, reliable digital future.

Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScanner, emphasizes, "Our collaboration with Future CX serves as a prime illustration of how advanced security technology like DerScanner seamlessly brings value to cloud and blockchain services, establishing pioneering benchmarks in security and reliability. We are thrilled to witness the burgeoning interest of the market in AppSec technology."

This collaboration between Future CX and DerSecur goes beyond a mere business partnership. It is a fusion of shared visions and expertise, a commitment to pioneering change in the digital world. As Future CX continues to trailblaze in the realm of blockchain and AI, their partnership with DerSecur stands as a pivotal milestone, a confluence of innovation and security setting new paradigms in the tech industry.

As they forge ahead, their focus remains on delivering cutting-edge, visionary solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate and shape the future of technology. This collaboration is a convergence of two visionary entities, setting a new standard for security, reliability, and innovation in the tech industry.

