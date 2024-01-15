Australia’S Foreign Minister To Visit Jordan, Israel, The Occupied Palestinian Territories And UAE

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CANBERRA Australia – This week, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong will travel to Jordan, Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the United Arab Emirates, to support international diplomatic efforts towards a durable peace in the Middle East.

“One hundred days since the October 7 terror attacks, I will use Australia's voice to advocate for a pathway out of the current conflict, an increase in vital humanitarian assistance, upholding of international law and greater protection for civilians, preventing regional escalation, and working toward a lasting peace,” the foreign minister said.

Jordan

As a bridge-builder, with a historic leadership position in the region, Jordan plays an important stabilising role in the current conflict.

“My visit to Amman is an opportunity to enhance coordination to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to discuss international efforts to re-start a political process that leads to a future Palestinian state.”

Israel

During official engagements with officials in Israel, foreign minister Wong will convey Australia's support for Israel's security and its right to defend itself in the face of terrorism, while stressing that the way it does so matters.

“I will reaffirm Australia's call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and meet with the families of hostages and survivors of the terror attacks on October 7.

“I will be joined by Australia's Humanitarian Coordinator and will discuss practical ways to support an increased and more effective flow of humanitarian assistance.

“I will make clear Australia's support for Palestinians' right to self-determination and commitment to meeting humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank with officials in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. I will meet with representatives of communities affected by settler violence and reaffirm our view that settlements are illegal under international law.

“I will also emphasise Australia's opposition to the forcible displacement of Palestinians and our view that Gaza must no longer be used as a platform for terrorism,” said foreign minister Wong.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

While in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister Wong will reaffirm close friendship and welcome the commencement of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The UAE is an important partner that plays a key role in regional security.“My meetings with counterparts will be focused on preventing the conflict from spreading, and the conditions needed to support a lasting peace and stability in the Middle East,” minister Wong affirmed.

Australia is committed to working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders

“I will also visit Australian defence personnel based in the UAE, who have played a key role in the return of Australians caught up in this conflict, and in recent unrest in Sudan,” minister Wong noted.

