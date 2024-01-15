44 Flights From Bengaluru Delayed Due To Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Bengaluru
: The departure of 44 flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was delayed on Sunday (January 14)
due to bad weather in several cities, an official here said.
According to the Airport official, a thick layer of mist at KIA Bengaluru, delayed the landing of some flights at the city airport.
Consequently, the departure of 44 flights was delayed, the official said, attributing it to bad weather in many cities including Bengaluru.
Of these 44, seven
flights were to Delhi, while one was diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru.
