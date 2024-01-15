Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Shut BMC School, No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) A fire broke out in a closed civic school near the Mint Colony Monorail Station in Mumbai's Parel, a BMC Disaster Cell official said here on Monday.

The blaze was noticed after clouds of thick dark smoke started emanating from the storeroom of the five-storey Saibaba School, surrounded by several high-rises sparking panic.

The BMC said that some mattress kept in the storage place had apparently caught fire, but it was confined to the electrical wiring, installations and the other goods stored there.

The BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and civic teams rushed to the spot and were battling the blaze.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident, and the cause of the conflagration is not yet known.

