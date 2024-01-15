O'sullivan Clinches 8Th Snooker Masters Title

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 15 (IANS) World No. 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan came from 6-3 down to overturn Ali Carter 10-7, winning his eighth Snooker Masters title.

O'Sullivan had not been in his best form for the whole week and struggled when the final started. He trailed world No. 10 Carter 6-3 but regrouped by taking three frames in a row for a 6-6 tie, reports Xinhua.

Carter managed to take one back with a break of 127, but could not hold off O'Sullivan to seal the record-extending victory 10-7.

The 48-year-old O'Sullivan, the oldest winner at the Masters, also holds the record of the youngest champion at the most prestigious invitational event at the age of 19.

