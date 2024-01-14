Howitzer Artillery System Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Howitzer Artillery System Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Caliber: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global howitzer artillery system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in cross border conflicts. Artillery system is a long-range weapon. Howitzer artillery is a type of artillery weapon systems characterized by a short barrel and the use of small propellant charges to propel projectiles over high trajectories, with a steep angle of descent. In addition, howitzer artillery gun aims & fires a projectile without relying on the direct line of sight between the target and artillery gun. Hence, artillery gun uses systems such as target acquisition system, communication system, and command & control system among others to fire at the designated target.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Artillery manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government policies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Defense contractors are facing short term operational issues due to lack of workforce owing to travel restrictions imposed by authorities all over the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Artillery gun shell manufacturers are also unable to produce and supply shells to the military agencies owing to the trade restrictions allowing only supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment.

Governments are diverting all financial resources to combat COVID-19 pandemic; hence procurement and deployment of artillery system will be adversely affected.

Travel ban imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 will hamper the testing and development of artillery system due to defense system developer's reliance on international workforce.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for long range fire support, and rise in adoption of military modernization programs are the factors that drive the global mortar artillery system market. However, large storage facilities required for large artillery system hinders the market growth. On the contrary, self-propelled artillery system and automation of artillery firing system present new pathways in the industry.

The global mortar artillery system market trends are as follows:

Surge in military expenditure

Nations are investing in advance weapon system to establish dominance in the battlefield. Recently, in 2020, the US Department of Defense and BAE Systems (a British aerospace & defense company headquartered in Farnborough, UK) announced an agreement worth about 339 million USD for the production of 48 vehicle sets of M109A7 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and its companion, the M992A3 carrier, ammunition, tracked (CAT) vehicle, including post-delivery support and spare parts. The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, the primary indirect fire support system for the US Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and commonality with the existing systems in the ABCT, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing obsolete components. In addition, the new M109A7 howitzer is intended to replace the M109A6 Paladin vehicle for increased combat capability and sustainment of the ABCTs. Such surge in military expenditure is expected to drive the global howitzer artillery system market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global howitzer artillery system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global howitzer artillery system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global howitzer artillery system market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global howitzer artillery system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the howitzer artillery system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the howitzer artillery system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

IMI Systems, ST Engineering, Denel SOC Ltd, General Dynamics, RUAG Group., Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Hanwha Group, BAE Systems, Avibras

Howitzer Artillery System Market Report Highlights

By Caliber

Small

Medium

Heavy

By Range

Short

Medium

Long

By Component

Fire Control System

Chassis

Engine

Gun Turret

Others

