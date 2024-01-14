Passenger Assaults Indigo Pilot Over Flight Delay

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) A passenger onboard a Goa-bound IndiGo flight from here physically assaulted the pilot while he was making an announcement of delay inside the aircraft.
The incident took place on Sunday.
A video of the altercation went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from users.
The viral footage shows a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, wearing a yellow hoodie, running up to the aircraft's pilot and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.
The incident occurred while the pilot was addressing passengers about the delay, attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to a crew change after prolonged delays.
The delay in the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) destined for Goa was reportedly due to heavy fog and traffic congestion at the airport.
As per sources, the assault took place around 7 p.m. when tensions were running high among the passengers due to the extended wait.
"We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” said a senior police official.
More details are awaited.
--IANS
ssh/dpb
MENAFN14012024000231011071ID1107720183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.