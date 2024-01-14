Deluxe Holiday Homes Expands Its Reach To Riyadh, Seeking Strategic Partnerships In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deluxe Holiday Homes

Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai

In a significant move, Deluxe Holiday Homes announces its strategic expansion into Riyadh, aiming to replicate its Dubai success in Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development in the holiday homes sector, Deluxe Holiday Homes , a leading name in the region's luxurious and comfortable holiday accommodations, has announced the opening of its new branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This expansion is a strategic step by the company to accommodate the growing demand for holiday homes in the region.The company, known for its extensive portfolio of over 650+ holiday homes in Dubai, seeks to mirror this success in Riyadh. In line with this expansion, Deluxe Holiday Homes is actively pursuing partnerships with local building owners, facility management companies, and developers in Saudi Arabia. With this move, the company aims to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by the flourishing Saudi Arabian market and to establish symbiotic relationships within the holiday homes ecosystem and the local government. Some key facts about Deluxe Holiday Homes and its mission include:Deluxe Holiday Homes, established in 2015, is a leading, award-winning holiday homes operator in Dubai .The company currently manages a diverse portfolio of more than 650+ properties.The strategic expansion into Riyadh is representative of the company's commitment to growth in the Middle East and around the world.“With the Saudi Arabian government's substantial investment in mega projects to enhance the travel and tourism sector, we anticipate that Riyadh's holiday home market will mirror the success of Dubai in the coming years," states Artyom Meltonyan, founder and general manager of Deluxe Holiday Homes.Deluxe Holiday Homes' expansion into Riyadh represents a significant opportunity for various stakeholders in the real estate and tourism sectors to take part in an already proven, successful business model. The company plans to apply its successful model in Dubai, where it offers hundreds of varieties of fully serviced, luxuriously furnished apartments and villas, to set a new standard in Riyadh's holiday homes sector. For reference, the company's Dubai portfolio encompasses a range of strategically located properties, from highly rated studios in Business Bay and Dubai South to luxurious one-bedroom apartments in Jumeirah Lake Towers and Dubai Marina.Licensed by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing for vacation rental management, Deluxe Holiday Homes offers a full range of 24-7 support and services to developers, property owners, and guests in Dubai. According to its website, the company aims to provide property owners with optimized rental income, with a reported 21% increase in revenue for short-term rental clients in their first year of services.Deluxe Holiday Homes also provides homeowners with flexible owner stays, comprehensive care of properties, and hassle-free management. Additionally, Deluxe Holiday Homes' expertise in multichannel marketing and its established brand presence may also have the potential to provide partnering property owners with a competitive edge in the increasingly popular holiday home sector.Furthermore, the company intends for property management companies to benefit from its Riyadh expansion. For these entities, collaborating with Deluxe Holiday Homes will provide access to an established full-service management operational model, with resources that include online booking systems, professional guest handling, and high-standard maintenance practices. Such partnerships offer an opportunity to improve the overall quality of services provided to guests.For government bodies, the entry of a seasoned player like Deluxe Holiday Homes into the Riyadh market aligns with broader tourism and economic goals. With its expansion, the company hopes to contribute to the diversification of the tourism sector and provide value by attracting international visitors while boosting local employment opportunities. This is particularly relevant given the Saudi Arabian government's recent investments in mega projects to enhance the local travel and tourism sector.

Artyom Meltonyan

Deluxe Holiday Homes

+971 4 392 0202

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Redefining Dubai's Property Management with Deluxe Holiday Homes