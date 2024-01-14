Bundesliga: Monchengladbach Upset Third Placed Stuttgart

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Jan 15 (IANS) Stuttgart began with a setback in 2024 after Robin Hack's brace helped Borussia Monchengladbach secure a 3-1 win in the curtain closer of the Bundesliga's 17th round.

The Foals had a fairy tale start on home soil as Rocco Reitz's through ball allowed Hack to slot home the opener with one minute played, reports Xinhua.

Stuttgart controlled possession but couldn't inflict damage, while the hosts made it two in the 19th minute when Hack completed his brace after tapping home Alassane Plea's pass.

Stuttgart responded well, but the outside of the left post denied Deniz Undav a goal at the half-hour mark. The striker remained in the thick of things after shooting wide again six minutes later.

The hosts started with their guns blazing, but Undav still couldn't beat Monchengladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas three minutes into the second half.

Nicolas was helpless in the 55th minute when Jamie Leweling's square pass found Josha Vagnoman, who drilled the ball into the top left corner to halve the deficit.

Stuttgart pressed eagerly for another goal, but Monchengladbach's defense stood firm. To make things worse, the Foals restored their two-goal lead in the added time as Jordan Beyer finished off a counterattack to round off the 3-1 victory.

Despite the loss, Stuttgart stay in third place, and Monchengladbach climb to the 10th spot in the standings.

"I'm not happy, we got off to a bad start. It's very annoying that we lost. Gladbach defended deep and gave us no room. We weren't effective enough," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

"The first half was very good in all areas. Robin Hack really threw himself into it. We are pleased that he took advantage of his opportunity. After the break, it was a bit of a story of suffering. We defended very deep in the second half, and we didn't want to do that, but we know how difficult it is to get the ball against Stuttgart," said Monchengladbach coach Gerardo Seoane.

In the other match, Werder Bremen clinched a late 1-1 stalemate with Bochum courtesy of Niklas Stark's long-range hammer.

--IANS

cs/