Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), Growing Its Market Share, One Patent At A Time

Lexaria's development of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology since 2014 has yielded 27 patents in Australia, the United States, the European Union, Japan, India and Mexico with approximately 50 additional patents pending around the world

Its latest patent, granted in Mexico, applies a range of active ingredients, including but not limited to non-psychoactive cannabinoids and NSAIDs in a variety of ready-to-drink consumer retail beverage products Lexaria remains committed to advancing its research and expanding the indications and efficacy of its DehydraTECH technology, as it looks to benefit from the CBD industry, projected to be valued at $111.8 billion by 2030, and the cardiovascular drugs market, projected to be valued at $107.8 billion by 2025

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

began the development of its industry-leading DehydraTECH(TM) technology back in 2014, the company has remained steadfast in its goal to improve the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes and dementia, among others.

These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company's commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its

