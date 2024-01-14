Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Looking To Provide Bioavailable Oral Treatment For Hypertension, Mitigate Effects Of High Blood Pressure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a biotechnology company pursuing the enhancement of the bioavailability of a diverse and broad range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”)

The company has developed the patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology, which has been shown to deliver more API at a faster rate than controls

Lexaria's DehydraTECH pipeline includes DehydraTECH-CBD for the treatment of hypertension

Through pre-clinical studies, DehydraTECH-CBD has been shown to decrease systolic blood pressure among hypertensive volunteers The company intends to file an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application and has already received confirmation that the FDA agrees with its proposed abbreviated pathway under section 501(b)(2)

Oral delivery remains the preferred route of administering drugs among cooperating and conscious patients. But some drugs do not have the desired physicochemical and pharmacokinetic characteristics that favor oral administration, an issue that is linked to poor bioavailability. This has often led to the use of other routes or prompted the administration of higher doses, with the latter causing toxicity concerns and risks tied to erratic and unpredictable responses. These challenges, coupled with the fact that more than 90% of therapeutic compounds are known to possess oral bioavailability limitations, have necessitated research that explores ways to enhance oral drug bioavailability ( ).

The research has been spearheaded by scholars and scientists as well as companies such as Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. A biotechnology company focusing its attention and resources on pursuing the enhancement of the bioavailability of a...

