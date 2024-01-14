(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Flora just announced the first successful export of Colombian high-CBD dried cannabis flower to Switzerland and the Czech Republic, as well as CBD isolate to the United States

Luis Merchan, the company's CEO, has described this as a“major milestone,” one that further defines the company's revenue pipeline

He pointed out the increasing demand for Flora's high-quality, high-margin flower and derivatives from its cultivation operation in Colombia, terming it as a testament to the Flora team's ability to execute in a very complex global regulatory environment Flora also earned the Best M&A Deal award at Benzinga's 2022 Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, an award that recognized the company's strategic M&A objectives, including acquiring products, expertise, expanding distribution, and customers

On September 26,

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC)

announced the first successful export of Colombian high-CBD dried cannabis flower to Switzerland and the Czech Republic, as well as CBD, isolate to the United States. Luis Merchan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the company, described this as a“major milestone,” one that further defines Flora's revenue pipeline. The company also launched its commercial website, where interested buyers can expedite the processing of orders and learn about the company's cultivation and growth practices ( ).

With the global CBD market having achieved impressive growth thus far and showing even greater potential growth in the coming years, Flora is positioning itself as a key industry player, looking to take...

