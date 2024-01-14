Networknewsaudio SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Ideally Positioned To Benefit From Interconnected Global Economy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Internet of Things (“IoT”) has evolved over the last couple decades, weaving its way into daily life by providing increased utility and functionality for everyday items. Broadly speaking, IoT refers to the overarching technology that connects physical items (e.g., refrigerators, door locks, HVAC) to the internet so they can be controlled from a mobile or desktop app to provide real-time controls and data analysis. Delivering convenience and savings, many of these interconnected devices have become readily available and affordable with an estimated 46 billion connected devices in the world today. That may sound like a lot, but the nascent market is quickly expanding, creating plenty of opportunity for innovative companies such as SPYR Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) ( Profile ) to capture market share by leveraging the platforms of tech giants such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) , Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) , which will all continue to benefit from an interconnected global economy booming with connected devices.

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and smart-technology products. For more information about the company, visit

.

