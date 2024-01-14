(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) New relationship enables over 150 Million JCB Cardmembers to make purchases across expansive Fiserv European merchant network

In-person and ecommerce purchases in the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland will become more convenient and secure thanks to JCB Contactless and J/Secure(TM)



TOKYO & LONDON, Apr 04, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., today announced that merchants in multiple European markets will be able to accept JCB Cards, both at the physical point of sale and for ecommerce transactions. Over 150 Million international JCB Cardmembers will be welcomed by participating merchant clients of Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions that enables card acceptance for tens of thousands of merchants in the region.

This multi-regional collaboration will expand payment choice for JCB Cardmembers, allowing them to pay with their JCB Cards at participating merchants in the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland. Merchants ranging from large enterprises with an omnichannel focus to smaller businesses with their sights set on delighting an international customer set will benefit from the ability to offer an additional payment option through their existing merchant acquiring relationship, with the potential to welcome global travellers and accelerate their growth.

Fiserv, which was named Merchant Acquirer of the Year at the 2022 Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards, will support JCB Contactless and J/Secure payment gateways for the European merchant communities. JCB Contactless provides a reliable, simple, and expedient way for JCB Cardmembers to pay in-store, whilst J/Secure is JCB's Cardholder authentication program compliant with the EMV(R) 3-D Secure that makes e-commerce more secure by executing risk-based authentication and provides frictionless e-commerce experiences for JCB Cardmembers upon checkout.

The new collaboration is a key part of JCB's plan to increase its card acceptance rates across Europe, enabling a seamless and secure payment experience.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "We are delighted to have signed and sealed our partnership agreement with Fiserv. This collaboration will allow secure, convenient and speedy payment gateways for our JCB Cardmembers and the valued merchant clients of Fiserv. We look forward to our continued work together and admire the determination of Fiserv towards making a positive business impact on its growing merchant network and our international Cardmembers."

Sebastian Gollwitzer, Head of Merchant Product for EMEA, Fiserv, said: "In an interconnected world consumers value the ability to pay wherever and whenever they want, using their preferred payment method. Our partnership with JCB will enable businesses to broaden consumer payment options, simplify payments acceptance, and accelerate growth."

Additional Notes:

- JCB Contactless is based on a global chip standard 'EMV(R)', offering a high level of security. EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo., LLC.

- J/Secure(TM) is JCB's authentication programme for card-not-present transactions, and it has been protecting JCB Cardmembers from identity theft since 2004.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 150 million Cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and Cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

About Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover(R) cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500(R) Index and one of Fortune(R) World's Most Admired Companies(TM). Visit and follow on social media ( ) for more information and the latest company news.

