Virtual Versions (VV), An Innovative AI-Driven Digital Identity Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Virtual Versions (VV) on January 15, 2024, for all BitMart users. The VV/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Virtual Versions (VV)?

Virtual Versions is a transformative platform that is redefining digital presence through its AI generative avatar technology. It allows users to create personalized, lifelike 3D avatars from a single image, offering a new level of digital identity in Web2, Web3, VR, and AR environments. Virtual Versions emphasizes user data privacy, ensuring users retain full ownership of their avatars, assets, and sensitive data across all virtual worlds.

Why Virtual Versions (VV)?

Virtual Versions stands out for its dedication to ultra-realism and personalized identity. It empowers users to customize every detail of their avatars, mirroring their unique features and style. This technology not only enhances the authenticity of online identities but also ensures unparalleled realism. By enabling users to own their digital world, Virtual Versions offers a unique opportunity to explore and express oneself in various virtual realms authentically and securely.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Virtual Versions (VV)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 VV

Token Type: ERC-20

Virtual Versions is committed to restoring ownership and privacy to individuals in the digital world. Recognizing the prevalent issue of data exploitation and unauthorized selling, the platform offers a revolutionary digital ID solution. Virtual Versions empowers individuals to control their own data with a Virtual Version, providing a secure and interoperable internet experience. This initiative is a step towards a future where privacy is protected, and data is used ethically and responsibly.

To learn more about Virtual Versions (VV), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!