Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Calls Four Contestants To Archive Rooms And Hugs Them, Slams Isha Malviya For Lying

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular reality shows, and Salman Khan visits each week to give competitors a reality check. However, this weekend was unique in that Karan Johar hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode instead. The filmmaker unexpectedly visited the house and offered four inmates a special hug. He also called out Isha Malviya for her behavior this week.

Karan Johar hugs four contestants

Karan called Mannara, Munawar, Ankita, and Abhishek into the archives room and hugged them. He informed them that they had a difficult time at the house, but they should stay strong. Vicky Jain then asked whether these four finalists would be the top four in the future.

Karan Johar lashes Isha Malviya

Karan then got right into his groove, first speaking with Isha Malviya about her role in Munawar and Ayesha's relationship. Karan was upset by Isha's statements on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's equation. He stated, "Isha, apne Munawar ke baare main yeh kaha hai ki usne kaafi logo ko use and throw kiya hai..." I want to know, kya apna itihaas bhool gayi.

Karan questioned Isha why she was so interested in Munawar and Ayesha's relationship. He accused her of 'having fun' with their troubles. "Isn't this a double standard, Isha? "It's bloody hell, double standards," Karan stated. Karan also lashed out at Vicky and Samarth for their involvement.

Isha then sought to defend herself, stating that she wanted Munawar and Ayesha to settle things. However, Karan didn't believe her. "Yeh moral angle toh accha hai par yeh sahi nahi hai," he went on to say. Karan then decided to give Isha a taste of her own medicine, asking her about her breakup with Abhishek and when she started dating Samarth. He even questioned Isha to recall when Abhishek allegedly hit her and listed several instances that claimed Isha was lying.

