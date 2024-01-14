UPSC Aspirant Sets Himself Ablaze, Jumps Off From Third Floor In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jhansi, Jan 15 (IANS) A 26-year-old UPSC aspirant ended his life by setting himself ablaze before jumping off the third floor of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, said police on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Mayur Rajak, had been preparing for the civil services examination since 2019 after completing an engineering course, but could not succeed.

Mayur had been living with his mother, Anita Rajak, in the Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi. His father, Manoj Kumar Rajak, is a sub inspector in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and is posted in Firozabad while his elder sister Akanksha Rajak is pursuing doctorate in Bengaluru.

According to police, Mayur and his mother went to their respective rooms after dinner on Saturday and a few hours later, Mayur set himself afire and jumped off the third floor of his house.

A neighbour spotted the body outside the house and informed the police.

Cops reached Mayur's house and informed his mother who was till then unaware about her son's death.

Sipri Bazar SO V.P. Pandey said:“We have found a suicide note in Mayur's study room on second floor. He did not mention any specific reason behind taking the extreme step. In the note, he wished that his mortal remains should be immersed in the Ganga where the river is clean.”

--IANS

amita/dpb