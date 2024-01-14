Rituals That Began Before ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ In Ayodhya, End Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 15 (IANS) After almost three years and eight months, Vedic rituals that began on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya 108 days before the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, will end on Monday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

A day later, the week-long Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram temple will begin.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said:“Recital of Vedas and shlokas for successful construction of Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was the main objective of this continuous ritual at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Now, when the weeklong consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla starts on Tuesday (January 16), the ongoing Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will end on Makar Sankranti."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had engaged priests from several states for these rituals.

