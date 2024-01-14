(MENAFN- The Conversation) Museums Victoria Research Institute is responsible for the state's scientific and cultural collections, providing public access through three museums.
We also oversee a wide range of research programs, the continued development of the state's collections, and run major education and research based websites.
We are the largest public museums organisation in Australia.
