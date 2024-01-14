Ukrainian Sappers Neutralize 1,099 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service have found and disposed 1,099 explosive objects in three regions.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, 691 explosive devices were neutralized in the Kharkiv region, 379 - in the Kherson region, 29 - in the Mykolaiv region.

The area of 703.52 ha was demined (inspected) in the Kherson region, 2.66 ha in the Mykolaiv region, 20.29 ha in the Kharkiv region.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 98,297 explosive objects. The area of 52,516.17 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 21.66 hectares of water areas, 798.94 km of roads, 2,293.68 km of railroad tracks, 435.86 km of power lines, and 36.75 km of gas pipelines.