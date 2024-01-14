Recent Rainfall Pours 100 Million Cubic Metres Into Dams - Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's long-term annual average hit 42.1 per cent, compared with 39 per cent in the same period last year, the Ministry of Water's spokesperson Omar Salameh said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Jordan TV, Salameh said that a total of 100 million cubic metres (mcm) of water entered“the Kingdom's main dams”, increasing their storage to 34.7 per cent.

The Kingdom's 10 major dams' full storage capacity stands at 280mcm.



He said that the rainfall was concentrated in the northern region, especially in Ajloun Governorate, which recorded 23mm.

The highest quantity of rainfall was recorded in Irbid

with 83 per cent, followed by Ajloun with 58 per cent, Wadi Al Seer with 44.5 per cent and Shobak with 45 per cent. Aqaba and Zarqa both recorded 46 per cent, while Marka and East Amman recorded 48.9 per cent, he said.

Salameh attributed the increased demand for water to the Kingdom's growing population, which has reached 11.3 million, and the expansion of agricultural, industrial and tourism activities.



He added that 2.8 million dunums consume 580mcm of available water, whether surface or groundwater.

The spokesperson noted that the ministry is working on 163 water projects worth JD140 million and 61 sanitation projects covering large areas across the Kingdom with a total value of $0.5 billion, in addition to making progress in the national carrier project.

He urged citizens to harvest rainwater to save on water bills, prevent flooding and be aware of proper water usage practices.