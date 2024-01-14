New Social Media Platform Launched To Promote Constructive Expression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tick, a new social media platform, has been launched at a ceremony held under the patronage of HRH Princess Najla Bint Asem.

Tick is a free platform for expressing constructive opinion, Amjad Sharkas, Tick Founder and Gold MediaCEO, said in a statement to The Jordan Times.

He noted that“work will be done through the social media platform [Tick] freely in terms of publishing without any restrictions. Media professionals, news websites and official media pages will be supported”.

He said that an amount of $1,500 will be granted in the form of a credit for financing news and publications.