Sydney-Founded Digital Agency, THINK CHINA, Wins 4 APAC Awards Amidst Rapid Regional Growth

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - Founded in 2013 inside a cozy Sydney apartment on Oxford Street, THINK CHINA has grown to become a leading digital marketing consulting firm in the Asia-Pacific region. Following a decade of relentless hard work, the company has expanded across seven countries, grown its team to over 100 members, and achieved an impressive annual turnover of AUD$ 30 million.



Rooted in the fundamental question of "Why can't it be easier to do business in China?", this mission continues to drive THINK CHINA's dedication to bridging the gap between Chinese consumers and global industry giants, including renowned names such as L'oreal, Pharmacare, A2, University of Technology Sydney, Priceline, AIA, and many more.



Marking a significant milestone in their 10 years of growth, THINK CHINA recently celebrated winning four awards across MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign's Agency of the Year 2023 for Greater China, including Silver for the prestigious 'Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year'.



Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of THINK CHINA , expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company's future aspirations:



"We are incredibly thankful to all our clients for their unwavering trust and support, as well as our dedicated teams whose invaluable efforts have driven every successful campaign. While we have accomplished a great deal, there remains an abundance of opportunities to connect global businesses with Chinese consumers and turn possibilities into realities."









THINK CHINA secures 1 gold and 2 bronzes at the Asia eCommerce Awards (left) and 1 silver at Campaign's Agency of the Year for Greater China (right)

Revolutionizing eCommerce Solutions in APAC MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards is widely regarded as one of APAC's most esteemed programs that recognizes creativity, expertise, and leadership in the eCommerce realm.



During the sixth edition of the awards, held on 16 November 2023 in Singapore, THINK CHINA emerged triumphant in three categories. Notably, the company received the coveted Gold award for 'eCommerce Team of the Year – Agency', recognizing it as the top-performing agency-side marketing team in driving successful eCommerce business for its clients.





MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Asia eCommerce Awards 2023

Gold

eCommerce Team of the Year – Agency

Bronze

Best Holiday/Seasonal Marketing eCommerce Campaign

Bronze

Best Use of Customer Retention and Churn Reduction



Campaign's Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2023 (Greater China)

Silver

Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year



For over three decades, Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards has remained one of the most revered awards programs in the marketing and advertising industry. With five separate regional competitions, it serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate exceptional business performance and accomplishments by agencies, brands, and leaders worldwide.THINK CHINA, established in Sydney just 10 years ago, marked a significant milestone by making its debut at the landmark 30th edition of the award, which took place on 5 December 2023 in Shanghai.The company's achievements in client success, thought leadership, research and development, talent management, and charity initiatives, among others, led to its recognition as a premier boutique agency in Greater China.



--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/iconmonstr-linkedin-1-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">